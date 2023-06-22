China’s video game regulator approved 89 new titles in June, with only one not approved for mobile. Photo: Shutterstock
With 89 new video game licenses in June, and one for NetEase, China’s approved titles this year surpass 2022’s total
- More than 85 domestic games have been approved each month in 2023, bringing the year’s total to more than 500
- Beijing has kept a steady pace of approvals this year as the world’s largest video game market looks to get back on track after a 2021-2022 crackdown
