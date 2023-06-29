Meituan is buying out AI start-up created by former executive Wang Huiwen (pictured). Photo: Handout
Meituan buys out AI start-up Light Year for US$281m as delivery services giant makes a move in ChatGPT space
- The buyout comes after Meituan announced that Light Year founder Wang Huiwen had stepped down from his corporate roles at delivery firm
- Beijing-based Light Year is among a slew of new Chinese AI start-ups to emerge amid the country’s ChatGPT-inspired frenzy
