Meituan is buying out AI start-up created by former executive Wang Huiwen (pictured). Photo: Handout
Artificial intelligence
Tech

Meituan buys out AI start-up Light Year for US$281m as delivery services giant makes a move in ChatGPT space

  • The buyout comes after Meituan announced that Light Year founder Wang Huiwen had stepped down from his corporate roles at delivery firm
  • Beijing-based Light Year is among a slew of new Chinese AI start-ups to emerge amid the country’s ChatGPT-inspired frenzy

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 7:56pm, 29 Jun, 2023

