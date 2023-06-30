Tuya, the New York-listed company backed by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings, has incorporated AIGC technology into its new developer platform. Photo: Handout
Tuya, the New York-listed company backed by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings, has incorporated AIGC technology into its new developer platform. Photo: Handout
Artificial intelligence
Tech

ChatGPT-like tech is being incorporated into smart home devices, enabling better communication

  • Tencent-backed Tuya has incorporated AIGC technology into its new developer platform to help programmers write code faster
  • AI has been a key trend for the smart home industry when it comes to helping devices talk to each other and communicate with users better

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:00am, 30 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Tuya, the New York-listed company backed by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings, has incorporated AIGC technology into its new developer platform. Photo: Handout
Tuya, the New York-listed company backed by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings, has incorporated AIGC technology into its new developer platform. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE