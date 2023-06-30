Tuya, the New York-listed company backed by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings, has incorporated AIGC technology into its new developer platform. Photo: Handout
ChatGPT-like tech is being incorporated into smart home devices, enabling better communication
- Tencent-backed Tuya has incorporated AIGC technology into its new developer platform to help programmers write code faster
- AI has been a key trend for the smart home industry when it comes to helping devices talk to each other and communicate with users better
