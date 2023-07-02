Abdullah Al-Swaha, Minister of Communications & Information Technology, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the “One Gateway Shared Vision - Hong Kong x Saudi Arabia” event at Hong Kong Science Park on 2 July 2023. Photo: Sam Tsang
exclusive | Saudi Arabia to deepen ties with Hong Kong, using city as the bridge to mainland China’s ‘world class’ digital prowess, minister says
- Areas of collaboration include fintech, tech entrepreneurship and strategies to attract the funding of venture capitalists (VC)
- Health sciences and biotechnology, the environment, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and smart cities are other areas for partnerships
