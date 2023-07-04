Chinise gallium nitride firm Innoscience is being investigated in US amid patent dispute with US competitor. Photo: Reuters
Chinese ‘GaN’ semiconductor technology pioneer Innoscience dragged into IP dispute in US
- USITC has launched an investigation into Innoscience following an IP dispute with American competitor.
- GaN tech has emerged as a promising alternative to silicon when it comes to semiconductor innovation, offering increased efficiency at smaller sizes
Chinise gallium nitride firm Innoscience is being investigated in US amid patent dispute with US competitor. Photo: Reuters