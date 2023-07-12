Wheat crops seen in a field in Shenze county, northern Hebei province, on May 10, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Alibaba hiring seed-breeding scientists to develop next-gen ‘chips of agriculture’ at its research unit Damo Academy
- The lead scientist in the field will use AI, biotech and other cutting-edge technologies to solve major challenges in the field of intelligent seed breeding
- The focus on seed breeding aligns with Beijing’s food security priorities and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma’s interest in sustainable agriculture
