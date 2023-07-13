Elon Musk speaks at the Vivatech technology start-ups and innovation fair in Paris, June 16, 2023. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk says China is ‘on team humanity’, willing to work with US on existential AI threats
- The tech billionaire said that after conversations with Chinese leaders, he believes the country will be proactive in working on a cooperative international framework for AI
- During a visit to China in May, Musk said he warned senior leadership that an AI-based digital superintelligence could usurp the power of the ruling communist party
