Micron chief has met with Chinese officials according to a local media report. Photo: AFP
Tech war: Micron head meets with Beijing’s commerce ministry after China sales ban, local report says
- The reported visit follows a recent pledge by Micron to continue to invest in China despite Beijing’s ban on its products
- The report follows Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger’s recent trip to China, as more US chip makers signal their commitment to China market
