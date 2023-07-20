Micron chief has met with Chinese officials according to a local media report. Photo: AFP
Semiconductors
Tech

Tech war: Micron head meets with Beijing’s commerce ministry after China sales ban, local report says

  • The reported visit follows a recent pledge by Micron to continue to invest in China despite Beijing’s ban on its products
  • The report follows Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger’s recent trip to China, as more US chip makers signal their commitment to China market

Dylan Butts
Dylan Butts

Updated: 11:14pm, 20 Jul, 2023

