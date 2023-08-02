Device makers will soon have a new minor protection rule to contend with in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Smartphone makers will have a new minor protection rule to comply with as Beijing strengthens controls on devices
- China’s powerful internet watchdog plans to make the ‘minor mode’ mandatory for device makers and app store operators
- New rules would limit usage of phones and tablets to a maximum of 40 minutes per day if the user is under 8 years old
