Device makers will soon have a new minor protection rule to contend with in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Smartphone makers will have a new minor protection rule to comply with as Beijing strengthens controls on devices

  • China’s powerful internet watchdog plans to make the ‘minor mode’ mandatory for device makers and app store operators
  • New rules would limit usage of phones and tablets to a maximum of 40 minutes per day if the user is under 8 years old

Tracy Qu
Updated: 12:27am, 3 Aug, 2023

