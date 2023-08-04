Hashkey and OSL approved to offer crypto exchanges for retail investors in city. Photo: AFP
HashKey and OSL receive Hong Kong’s first approvals to operate crypto exchanges for retail investors
- HashKey and OSL were already the only local exchanges licensed by SFC to provide certain digital asset trading services to professional investors
- Both exchanges are already onboarding retail investors and working on new trading apps for users
