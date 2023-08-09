A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Photo: AP
Douyin sees steady growth in on-demand services but is some way off from mounting a serious challenge to Meituan
- Local services at ByteDance-owned Douyin reached a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of over 100 billion yuan in the first half
- Douyin, which started its local services foray in 2018, currently provides services covering local eateries, drinking, fun and entertainment
