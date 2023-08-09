China has gaps to fill with chip-making equipment. Photo: Shutterstock
Semiconductors
Tech

China’s chip-making tool industry unites behind self-sufficiency drive but huge challenges remain

  • Representatives from hundreds of chip equipment firms are attending the China Semiconductor Equipment Annual Conference 2023
  • Chinese chip-making tools and components makers have stepped up to try and fill the gap posed by tough US trade sanctions

Che Pan
Che Pan in Wuxi, China