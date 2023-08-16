JD is now spending on incentives to ward off intensifying competition from upstarts such as PDD and ByteDance. Photo: Bloomberg
JD.com’s sales beat estimates despite mixed economic backdrop for e-commerce giants
- Earnings were the first under new chief executive officer Sandy Xu, who took the helm in June
- JD is now spending on incentives to ward off intensifying competition from upstarts such as PDD and ByteDance
