Nvidia warns about impact from further US chip restrictions on China. Photo: Shutterstock
Nvidia sees ‘permanent loss’ of business opportunity if US tightens chip export controls on China
- Nvidia says tighter export controls on advanced chips to China would threaten permanent lost opportunity for US industry
- Further US restrictions could prohibit Nvidia from selling chips like its A800 GPU to China, used in AI applications
Nvidia warns about impact from further US chip restrictions on China. Photo: Shutterstock