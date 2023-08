Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) professor Zhou Zhihua has been tapped to head up one of the world’s top AI academic associations, becoming the first person teaching at a mainland Chinese institution to take the helm since its founding more than 50 years ago in California.

Zhou, 50, has been elected as the latest president of the Board of Trustees at the International Joint Conferences on Artificial Intelligence (IJCAI), according to information posted on the IJCAI’s official X account last Friday. X was formerly known as Twitter.

Zhou is currently head of the department of computer science and technology as well as dean of the AI school at Nanjing University in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. He was elected as the programme chair of the IJCAI in 2021 and served as a trustee of the association between 2018 and 2023, according to his biography on the IJCAI’s official website.

Zhou’s appointment was made at the closing ceremony of this year’s IJCAI conference in Macau. Although professor Yang Qiang, head of the department of computer science and engineering at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, headed the IJCAI from 2017 to 2019 – he was a permanent Hong Kong resident despite being born in mainland China.