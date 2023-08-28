US memory chip maker Micron Technologies has named Li Xinming, also known as Jeff Li, as its head of China government affairs in a fresh sign that the company is trying to mend ties with Beijing after its products were barred from sales to certain clients in China, its third-largest market.

Li, who has served in both government and enterprise sectors for more than 30 years, is experienced in Chinese public affairs and policy and has deep knowledge of the semiconductor industry, according to a Micron statement on Monday, which did not elaborate on Li’s full background.

Li has an MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management and a bachelor’s degree from the Beijing Foreign Studies University, according to the statement.

“Deeply-rooted in China for two decades, Micron has built a strong operation and client base, including its testing and packaging facilities in Xi’an,” Manish Bhatia, vice-president of global operations at Micron, said in the statement. “Li is a senior government relations professional, we believe his rich experience will make a contribution to our firm.”

The announcement came amid US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo’s closely-watched China visit, which some expect to lead to an easing of red hot tensions over technology and trade between Washington and Beijing.