The Hong Kong arm of Swiss crypto-focused SEBA Bank is aiming to become one of the first licensed banks in the city to “conduct investment services with crypto capabilities”, following an approval-in-principle from local regulators.

Final approval for the licence will allow the subsidiary to deal in securities, including virtual assets-related products, advise on securities and virtual assets, and conduct asset management in both traditional securities and virtual assets.

According to Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), an approval-in-principle indicates that a company has generally satisfied its “fitness and properness” test to receive a licence but must still clear certain matters, such as capital injection and availability of office premises.

A SEBA representative told the Post that the full licence is expected in the final quarter of the year, subject to it fulfilling all the approval-in-principle conditions.