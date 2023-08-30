Swiss SEBA Bank gets approval-in-principle to act as crypto-friendly bank in Hong Kong
- Approval-in-principle from the SFC means SEBA has generally satisfied regulators with its ‘fitness and properness’ to receive a licence
- The Swiss bank is looking to provide investment services to crypto clients in the city and support responsible growth of the digital assets industry
The Hong Kong arm of Swiss crypto-focused SEBA Bank is aiming to become one of the first licensed banks in the city to “conduct investment services with crypto capabilities”, following an approval-in-principle from local regulators.
Final approval for the licence will allow the subsidiary to deal in securities, including virtual assets-related products, advise on securities and virtual assets, and conduct asset management in both traditional securities and virtual assets.
According to Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), an approval-in-principle indicates that a company has generally satisfied its “fitness and properness” test to receive a licence but must still clear certain matters, such as capital injection and availability of office premises.
A SEBA representative told the Post that the full licence is expected in the final quarter of the year, subject to it fulfilling all the approval-in-principle conditions.
“This [approval-in-principle] signifies that all our efforts are heading in the right direction – SEBA group wants to service crypto investors in jurisdictions that recognise the value of digital assets,” said Amy Yu, APAC CEO of SEBA Hong Kong, in a statement on Wednesday.
Hong Kong has been pushing to become a virtual assets hub since last year. On June 1, it rolled out a new virtual asset trading platform (VATP) regime, allowing virtual asset providers to serve retail investors if they become licensed by the SFC.
In April, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority encouraged local banks not to discriminate against crypto clients in the city as the government promotes the “sustainable and responsible” development of the virtual assets sector.
In Wednesday’s SEBA statement, Group CEO Franz Bergmueller said the bank “aligns itself with the Hong Kong government and its financial regulators in facilitating an environment that supports the responsible growth of the digital assets industry”.
According to a Hashkey announcement on the partnership, SEBA Bank is its “preferred digital asset trading and market development partner in Hong Kong” and its “banking partner of choice” in Switzerland, where the bank is already licensed to provide crypto services such as trading, staking, lending and custody.
SEBA first opened its Hong Kong branch in November last year as part of its Asia-Pacific expansion efforts.
The company also secured a licence to offer digital asset banking services in the Abu Dhabi Global Market international financial centre last year.