South China Morning Post
Digital currencies
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
SEBA Bank has approval-in-principle from SFC for licence to offer crypto investment services. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech

Swiss SEBA Bank gets approval-in-principle to act as crypto-friendly bank in Hong Kong

  • Approval-in-principle from the SFC means SEBA has generally satisfied regulators with its ‘fitness and properness’ to receive a licence
  • The Swiss bank is looking to provide investment services to crypto clients in the city and support responsible growth of the digital assets industry
Digital currencies
Dylan Butts
Dylan Butts
Why you can trust SCMP

The Hong Kong arm of Swiss crypto-focused SEBA Bank is aiming to become one of the first licensed banks in the city to “conduct investment services with crypto capabilities”, following an approval-in-principle from local regulators.

Final approval for the licence will allow the subsidiary to deal in securities, including virtual assets-related products, advise on securities and virtual assets, and conduct asset management in both traditional securities and virtual assets.

According to Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), an approval-in-principle indicates that a company has generally satisfied its “fitness and properness” test to receive a licence but must still clear certain matters, such as capital injection and availability of office premises.

A SEBA representative told the Post that the full licence is expected in the final quarter of the year, subject to it fulfilling all the approval-in-principle conditions.

“This [approval-in-principle] signifies that all our efforts are heading in the right direction – SEBA group wants to service crypto investors in jurisdictions that recognise the value of digital assets,” said Amy Yu, APAC CEO of SEBA Hong Kong, in a statement on Wednesday.

Hong Kong’s Hashkey among city’s first to kick off retail crypto exchange

Hong Kong has been pushing to become a virtual assets hub since last year. On June 1, it rolled out a new virtual asset trading platform (VATP) regime, allowing virtual asset providers to serve retail investors if they become licensed by the SFC.

Advertisement
Despite this, crypto customers have struggled to open bank accounts in Hong Kong in the past, a problem made worse after the closure of the world’s two biggest crypto-friendly banks, Silvergate Bank and Signature Bank, in March.

In April, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority encouraged local banks not to discriminate against crypto clients in the city as the government promotes the “sustainable and responsible” development of the virtual assets sector.

In Wednesday’s SEBA statement, Group CEO Franz Bergmueller said the bank “aligns itself with the Hong Kong government and its financial regulators in facilitating an environment that supports the responsible growth of the digital assets industry”.

The bank has already inked a strategic partnership with one of the city’s local exchanges, Hashkey, which launched its Hong Kong retail crypto exchange on Monday.

HashKey and OSL approved to offer crypto exchanges for Hong Kong retail investors

According to a Hashkey announcement on the partnership, SEBA Bank is its “preferred digital asset trading and market development partner in Hong Kong” and its “banking partner of choice” in Switzerland, where the bank is already licensed to provide crypto services such as trading, staking, lending and custody.

Advertisement
Currently, only HashKey and OSL Exchange appear on the SFC’s list of licensed crypto platforms after they had their existing licenses upgraded earlier in August. More approvals are expected ahead of June 1, 2024 when a grace period to receive a VATP licence or exit Hong Kong’s market will end.

SEBA first opened its Hong Kong branch in November last year as part of its Asia-Pacific expansion efforts.

Advertisement

The company also secured a licence to offer digital asset banking services in the Abu Dhabi Global Market international financial centre last year.

Advertisement
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement