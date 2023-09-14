Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance, the consumer credit unit of Ant Group, has received 4 billion yuan (US$550 million) of credit from a bank consortium arranged by the China banking unit of Japanese financial giant Mizuho Financial Group, Mizuho Bank said in a statement on Thursday.

In the deal, Mizuho Bank and Bank of East Asia led the round of credit. The consortium also includes another 12 banks: Fubon Bank (China); Hana Bank; Kasikornban Bank; Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp; Xiamen Bank; KDB Bank; E Sun Bank; CTBC Bank; Woori Bank; Morgan Stanley; Krungthai Bank and Kookmin Bank, according to the Mizuho statement.

The deal is the largest consortium loan in China’s consumer credit industry to date and a ceremony was held earlier this week. Further details of the loan, including the interest rate, were not disclosed.

A consortium loan is a common financing method for consumer finance companies, and the deal underscores recognition of Ant’s consumer finance credentials by the 14 banks, according to a spokesman for the Ant unit.

