Artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC) is set to change video-streaming and the entertainment industry but technology will not replace influencers, according to Gong Yu, chief executive of video-streaming giant iQiyi.

“In improving the video experience, AIGC is changing all aspects of film and television entertainment. In the next three to five years, production methods, cost structures, personnel structures, etc will definitely undergo major changes,” he said on Thursday at an event in Lijiang City in southwestern Yunan province.

Gong said his company frequently receives a large volume of fiction and screenplays, which generates a heavy workload.

“A 30-episode screenplay can be turned into a 3,000 to a 10,000 word outline with the help of AI. That can improve the efficiency of our work and quickly evaluate what is needed to move to the next stage,” he said.