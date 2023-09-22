AI will disrupt live-streaming but is not about to replace writers and directors, iQiyi executive says
- Executive said human beings are still at the centre of what iQiyi does and AI only helps with some processes
- China has seen an AI frenzy in the past year, with a number of domestic large language models being rolled out for commercial use.
Artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC) is set to change video-streaming and the entertainment industry but technology will not replace influencers, according to Gong Yu, chief executive of video-streaming giant iQiyi.
“In improving the video experience, AIGC is changing all aspects of film and television entertainment. In the next three to five years, production methods, cost structures, personnel structures, etc will definitely undergo major changes,” he said on Thursday at an event in Lijiang City in southwestern Yunan province.
Gong said his company frequently receives a large volume of fiction and screenplays, which generates a heavy workload.
“A 30-episode screenplay can be turned into a 3,000 to a 10,000 word outline with the help of AI. That can improve the efficiency of our work and quickly evaluate what is needed to move to the next stage,” he said.
Gong added that AI would not replace human workers. “Human beings are still at the centre of what we do and AI only helps human beings with some processes.”
China has seen an AI frenzy in the past year, with a number of domestic large language models, such as Alibaba Group Holding’s Tongyi Qianwen and Baidu’s Ernie Bot, being rolled out for commercial use.
Generative AI has become a popular pitch among China’s tech executives, as they try to convince investors about its growth potential amid an uncertain economic environment.
Gong said in a post-earnings call in August that his company had been using generative AI to improve the quality of scripts and the assessment process of online shows. The technology is also generating advertising ideas, he said.
“We have been applying generative AI to content production, marketing and user interaction, and received encouraging initial results,” Gong said.
iQiyi, majority-owned by search giant Baidu, reported a 17 per cent jump in second-quarter revenue to 7.8 billion yuan (US$1.07 billion), driven by growth in subscription and advertising. Net income reached 365.2 million yuan, compared to a net loss of 214 million yuan in the same period last year.