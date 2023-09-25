Hong Kong’s securities regulator said it would publish a list of companies that had applied for licences to offer cryptocurrency trading services to retailers, walking back on its reluctance to do so in the face of public backlash over JPEX’s debacle.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will publish the list due to public demand, said the regulator’s chief executive officer Julia Leung Fung-yee, at a press conference today. Being an applicant does not mean the companies are fully compliant with the SFC’s regulations, she added.

More story to follow …