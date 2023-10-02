SenseTime, one of China’s top artificial intelligence companies listed in Hong Kong, said the mainland police are investigating a person who previously worked for its intellectual property (IP) unit.

“A former employee of SenseTime’s Intellectual Property Division is currently under investigation by the Public Security Bureau due to [a] suspected commercial-related case,” the company said in a statement sent to the Post on Sunday.

The Hong Kong-based firm added that it maintains a commitment to ethical conduct and has “a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and any form of illegal activities”, without elaborating.

SenseTime did not comment on the identity of the person under investigation. The suspect was described as a former executive director of intellectual property rights who was probed for financial problems, in a report by the state-backed Shanghai Securities News.

Founded in 2014, SenseTime develops AI technology used in a variety of areas from autonomous driving to augmented reality and medical imaging. It is China’s leading provider of AI-powered facial recognition technology.