Suspicious crypto exchange alerts from Hong Kong regulators cause Futu Holdings to give impostor warnings
- The company said it has no affiliation with the alleged impostors and has reported them to police and filed a complaint with the SFC
- SFC alerts against the entities appeared on new lists the regulator published Friday, to help provide transparency on crypto regulation
A Hong Kong subsidiary of Futu Holdings, an online Chinese brokerage backed by Tencent Holdings, has warned that malicious sites are imitating its brand after three such alleged domains, claiming to be crypto exchanges, were flagged by the city’s chief financial regulator in the wake of the JPEX fraud investigation.
“[Futu Securities] has recently noticed a suspicious platform called ‘FUBT Exchange’ that impersonates the company by using Futu Securities’ logo, brand name, and imitating our website addresses” at futu-pro.com and futubit.com, a spokeswoman said in a statement to the South China Morning Post on Monday.
“Futu Securities has no affiliation with the mentioned platform and brand, and the related web pages are not operated by the company,” she said, adding that the company had reported the platforms to police and filed a complaint with Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).
Futu’s statement comes after the SFC provided a list of suspicious crypto platforms targeting investors in the city on Friday, including the alleged Futu impostors.
According to the list, the SFC first issued an alert against FUBT Exchange on September 22, noting the company purported to have a presence in Hong Kong and had provided a fake Hong Kong phone number.
In June, the SFC issued a separate alert about the websites futu-pro.com and futubit.com for suspicious activity, noting the sites were imitating Futu’s logo and claiming to be “the world’s leading blockchain digital asset trading platform”.
The SFC had not linked FUBT Exchange to the suspicious Futu web addresses in either of the alerts. The Post was unable to reach FUBT based on information posted on its website.
Hong Kong JPEX crypto scandal is chance to ‘learn more, boost vigilance’
The suspicious virtual asset trading platform (VATP) list was consolidated on SFC’s site in response to calls for more transparency on crypto exchange licensing in the aftermath of the financial fraud investigation of the crypto organisation known as JPEX, involving more than HK$1.5 billion (US$191.5 million) in alleged losses.
The SFC has been soliciting applications for its new VATP licensing regime since June, with platforms that meet certain conditions granted a one year grace period to maintain their presence in the city and apply for licenses, or leave the jurisdiction.
Along with the alerts of suspicious VATPs, the SFC said it published several new lists on Friday aimed at informing the public of the regulatory status of such platforms operating in Hong Kong.
One list includes names of exchanges that have thus far applied for VATP licenses, in addition to a list of applicants whose license applications have been returned, refused or withdrawn.
On September 13, the SFC issued a warning telling investors to be wary of JPEX and accusing it of “suspicious features” and promoting misleading information about its licensing.
Hong Kong police arrest duo over JPEX scandal after they are returned by Macau
The SFC also said Friday that it would publish a list of VATP operators required by law to close down within a specified period.
As of Monday, there are no new names on the lists, other than formerly disclosed information of the two VATPs, HashKey Exchange and OSL Exchange, which had previously been licensed under the city’s prior policy that only allowed for trading to professional investors.
Although HashKey and OSL received an upgrade to their licenses in August, allowing them to serve retail investors, they did not appear on SFC’s list of “virtual asset trading platforms which are deemed to be licensed”, which sets out the names of VATP operators “which are deemed to be licensed” as of June 1, 2024.