Hong Kong consumers and businesses are the most popular targets for fraudsters seizing upon increased rates of digital payments, according to data from American consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion.

For Hong Kong consumers monitored by the company, the ratio of digital transactions flagged for suspected fraud was about 18 per cent for the first half of 2023, higher than any other region, while the overall volume of suspected fraudulent transactions increased 57 per cent over the same period.

“The increasing acceptance of digital services and prevalence of spam calls has significantly contributed to the growth in fraud loss [in Hong Kong],” said Jerry Ying, chief product officer at TransUnion Asia-Pacific, in a release related to the findings.

The TransUnion report is based on proprietary information from its fraud solution service TruValidate, and includes data from over one billion individual consumers across more than 30 countries.