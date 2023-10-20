Oppo is ramping up an overseas push with the launch of two foldable handsets in its more expensive Find series, betting on stronger demand for high-end handsets in a shrinking overall smartphone market amid tougher domestic competition.

The Chinese smartphone maker on Thursday launched its new foldable Find N3, featuring a large 7.8-inch inner screen to compete with the likes of Samsung Electronic’s Galaxy Fold 5 and Google’s Pixel Fold. The book-style handset also comes equipped with an enhanced hinge that Oppo says can take one million folds.

The Find N3 incorporates Oppo’s ultra-premium camera system, the first time it has been used in a foldable phone, offering users the same camera functionality as its flagship models. The Find N3, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 5G chipset, is priced at S$2,399 (US$1,750) and will be available for pre-order from Friday.

Oppo also launched its clamshell-style Find N3 Flip handset for international markets, featuring a triple camera system and a big outer screen that allows users to use over 80 apps without unfolding the phone. The Find N3 Flip debuted in China in August.

Oppo wants to make breakthroughs with its foldable phones in the high-end market, said the company’s overseas chief marketing officer Elvis Zhou in a media briefing after the launch event in Singapore on Thursday.