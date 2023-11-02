India will continue to rise as an iPhone production base in the coming years while Foxconn’s production of the Apple smartphone in China could shrink significantly, according to a research report.

The proportion of India-made iPhones, which account for 12 to 14 per cent of global shipments in 2023, is expected to reach 20 to 25 per cent of the total next year if production expansion goes smoothly, Kuo Ming-chi, a TF International Securities analyst known for his accurate assessment of Apple’s business, wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Apple’s major supplier Foxconn Technology Group, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, currently operates 75 to 80 per cent of the iPhone production capacity in India, according to Kuo’s report.

Foxconn operates the world’s biggest iPhone factory at present in Zhengzhou city in China’s central Henan Province, but Kuo expects production scale there to shrink by 35 to 45 per cent by 2024. The plant’s production was seriously interrupted last year during China’s strict Covid-19 lockdowns.