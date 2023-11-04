ASML Holding is looking to speed up delivery of mature-node lithography machines this year to meet strong demand in China, the Dutch chip equipment giant’s country head recently told Chinese media.

While ASML is not allowed to sell its most advanced equipment to China, it is allowed to sell most of its products to clients in the country to produce so-called “legacy chips”, which are used widely in everything from automobiles to home appliances.

“Demand outside of China has experienced great fluctuations during the downward market cycle … but China’s current demand for mature node products remains very strong,” Shen Bo, senior vice-president of ASML and president of its China arm, said at a media briefing last week, according to a report by Chinese media outlet Yicai.

“We were told by our [Chinese] clients that the orders needed to be delivered as soon as possible,” Shen said, as reported by Yicai on Wednesday. “This year has given us a chance to catch a breath and make up for the ‘debts’ we owed to global and Chinese clients in the past two years.”