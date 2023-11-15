Smartphone sales in China rose 11 per cent in the first four weeks of October compared with last year, in the latest sign that the market is recovering from an eight-month slump , as top domestic brands recorded significant growth to beat rival Apple.

According to a new report published by Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi, Honor and Huawei Technologies were the main forces behind that growth, with Huawei seeing sales rise 90 per cent year on year during the period.

“The clear stand-out in October has been Huawei with its turnaround on the back of its Mate 60 series devices,” Counterpoint China analyst Archie Zhang said in the report, referencing the Shenzhen-based company’s latest handsets launched in late August that include the Mate 60 Pro. That device is equipped with an advanced made-in-China 5G chip, despite US sanctions intended to stifle access to such technology.

“We’re also seeing a halo effect, with other models from the vendor performing well,” said Zhang, adding that Huawei’s sales had benefited from effective marketing and strong media coverage surrounding its surprise chipset.

Xiaomi launched its latest flagship smartphones in late October. Photo: VCG

Xiaomi, which launched its latest flagship smartphone Xiaomi 14 on October 26, saw sales in China jump 33 per cent during the four-week period.