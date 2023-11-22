Budget shopping platform Pinduoduo, operated by PDD Holdings, is ramping up investment in artificial intelligence (AI) after posting job adverts for various positions, including algorithm engineers.

Pinduoduo is offering up to 60,000 yuan (US$8,451) per month for roles including large language model (LLM) developers and LLM referencing engineers based in its Shanghai headquarters, according to recruitment posts published by online talent service Boss Zhipin.

Candidates for the LLM referencing engineer role will be responsible for the research, development and optimisation of the company’s LLM reference engine. LLMs are the algorithms that underpin generative AI technology, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT chat bot.

The referencing engineers will also keep tabs on frontier technology progress in the sector, and support adoption of Pinduodu’s LLM and artificial intelligence generated content (AIGC) across the company’s businesses.