In an internal letter Alibaba Group Holding has clarified details of a plan by the family trust of former chairman and co-founder Jack Ma to sell shares in the e-commerce company and denied rumours that it plans to lay off 25,000 employees.

In a letter published on Alibaba’s intranet, chief people officer Jane Jiang said the lay-offs speculation was completely false and that the company had reported the matter to police.

“Rumours about Alibaba laying off 25,000 have spread widely in the past two days with an invented storyline about how we have gone through human resources and even applied to the social security department for approval,” said Jiang, quashing the speculation.

Meanwhile, Jiang said founder Jack Ma’s office signed a contract with a stock agent earlier this year to sell shares in Alibaba, and the plan was announced publicly in mid-November in accordance with related rules. Jiang explained that Ma intends to use the funds raised to support his agricultural technology and charity initiatives.