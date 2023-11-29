Didi Chuxing said the breakdown of its ride-hailing service in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou earlier this week was caused by an “underlying system software failure” and not external attacks.

In a statement published on its official WeChat account on Wednesday, Didi said it “would carry out in-depth technical risk identification and upgrade work to fully ensure service stability and do our best to avoid similar accidents in the future”. “We let our users down, and apologise sincerely,” the company said.

The breakdown at Didi, China’s answer to Uber which handles about 30 million orders per day, plunged thousands of people into a desperate situation on Monday and Tuesday when they could not book rides and the billing service malfunctioned.

Didi has not provided any further technical details about the breakdown at this stage.