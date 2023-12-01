SenseTime Group is exploring carving out its autonomous driving and healthcare units for separate fundraising, people familiar with the matter said, as the Chinese AI company looks to expand these businesses.

The Hong Kong-listed firm has approached potential investors about the funding plans, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. SenseTime is looking to sell partial stakes in the units to other companies in the industry, followed by financial investors at a later stage, one of the people said.

Considerations are at an early stage and SenseTime has not made final decisions including valuation targets for the units, said the people. The company could also decide against pursuing any deals, they said. A representative for SenseTime did not respond to requests for comment.

Founded by computer scientists in 2014, SenseTime specialises in AI-powered software that analyses faces and images on an enormous scale and works with law enforcement bodies, retailers and healthcare researchers around the world, according to its website. It raised HK$5.78 billion (US$740 million) in a Hong Kong initial public offering in December 2021 after concerns over US sanctions delayed the listing plans.