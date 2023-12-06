Shenzhen has hosted an artificial intelligence (AI) competition to help identify the country’s most promising start-ups, as the technology hub in southern Guangdong province steps up its support for the hot industry sector.

Konvery Data, which provides AI data labelling and automation services for autonomous driving, won first prize from over 100 projects at the AI Startup Competition on Tuesday, which was hosted by Shenzhen’s Internet Information Office, the Baoan District Government of Shenzhen Municipality and Chinese media outlet NetEase Media.

Konvery Data, founded last February, uses AI to increase the efficiency of data labelling, an essential process in building machine learning models. Demand for data and related technology has exploded since the emergence of generative AI services, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and its Chinese competitors, late last year.