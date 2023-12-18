The sudden death of Tang Xiao’ou, a key figure behind China’s facial recognition technology and a cofounder of SenseTime Group, is the latest challenge to face the US-sanctioned artificial intelligence (AI) giant, with its shares losing 11 per cent in Hong Kong on Monday.

Shares of SenseTime, once held up as a model of China’s AI capabilities thanks to the strong research credentials of Tang, a professor with the Chinese University of Hong Kong, have dropped to their lowest-ever level since its initial public offering on December 31, 2021. The stock is currently trading at one fifth of the IPO value.

One immediate challenge following the death of Tang, who died on Friday from an undisclosed illness at the age of 55, is the company’s voting structure, as Tang was its controlling shareholder with dominant voting power through his class A shares.

In a filing to the Hong Kong exchange, SenseTime announced that the weighted voting rights attached to Tang’s 6.9 billion class A shares had ceased. It added that they are expected to be converted on a one-to-one basis into class B shares, which hold less voting power, and will remain locked up until the end of December 2024.