Huawei launches new Nova smartphones without giving details on chip, as attention remains fixed on its innovation
- The Nova 12 series will run on the latest version of Huawei’s own operating system, HarmonyOS 4
- The latest smartphone moves by Huawei have been closely watched after the surprise August launch of the Mate 60 Pro
Huawei Technologies has launched new smartphone models under its mid-range Nova series without revealing details about the processors inside, with industry attention still on the telecommunications equipment giant’s handset innovation in the wake of its 5G-capable Mate 60 Pro earlier this year.
Huawei launched three new models in its Nova 12 series on Tuesday, including the basic Nova 12, the Nova 12 Ultra and Nova 12 Pro, with prices ranging from 2,999 yuan (US$420) to 5,499 yuan.
The Nova 12 series will run on the latest version of Huawei’s own operating system, HarmonyOS 4, with the company touting satellite connectivity on the two premium models. However, Huawei remained tight-lipped about the processors used to power the new series and its 5G capabilities at the launch event.
Huawei’s official website showed that the models were out of stock within an hour of being available for online pre-orders, which was the same day as the product launch.
Fourth-quarter smartphone shipment volumes in the country are likely to grow for the first time in 10 quarters, the IDC report said.
The world’s largest smartphone market is expected to ship 287 million units in 2024, a 3.6 per cent year on year increase, driven by a slightly improving economy and consumer appetite for better gadgets, according to IDC. It would be the first year-on-year growth in the market since 2021.