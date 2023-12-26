Huawei Technologies has launched new smartphone models under its mid-range Nova series without revealing details about the processors inside, with industry attention still on the telecommunications equipment giant’s handset innovation in the wake of its 5G-capable Mate 60 Pro earlier this year.

Huawei launched three new models in its Nova 12 series on Tuesday, including the basic Nova 12, the Nova 12 Ultra and Nova 12 Pro, with prices ranging from 2,999 yuan (US$420) to 5,499 yuan.

The Nova 12 series will run on the latest version of Huawei’s own operating system, HarmonyOS 4, with the company touting satellite connectivity on the two premium models. However, Huawei remained tight-lipped about the processors used to power the new series and its 5G capabilities at the launch event.