McDonald’s China unit has partnered with Cainiao, Alibaba Group Holding’s logistics business, to improve supply chain efficiency using radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and other technologies.

Under a deal signed on Thursday, McDonald’s China will deploy Cainiao’s RFID technology in its supply chain with built-in tags on food packages, allowing the company to track products from factories to restaurants, according to a statement by the Hangzhou-based logistics firm.

A trial project of the RFID technology helped reduce the time needed for stocktaking each day from 1 hour to 15 minutes for restaurants while improving the accuracy of inventory data by 30 per cent, according to the statement.

RFID is a third-generation identification technology, after bar codes and QR codes, and has been widely adopted in supply chain tracking. With a built-in microchip, data is transmitted through radio frequency signals.