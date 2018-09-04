Richard Liu Qiangdong showed up at JD.com’s headquarters in Beijing on Tuesday morning, days after walking out of a holding cell in the US state of Minnesota.

The 45-year-old billionaire was back at work for the signing of a strategic partnership with Chinese textile manufacturer Ruyi Group. JD released a group photograph showing their chairman and chief executive flanked by Qiu Yafu, chairman of Ruyi and executives from both companies.

Liu has yet to make a personal statement on the night of August 31, which he spent in custody in Hennepin County after being arrested for probable cause for criminal sexual conduct, a term that covers a range of non-consensual sexual contact.



Back in China, Liu has some high-profile appearances scheduled in the weeks ahead.

He is listed as an attendee at the AI World 2018 conference later this month in Shanghai, alongside other corporate chieftains including Tencent Holdings chairman Pony Ma Huateng, Baidu chairman Robin Li, Xiaomi chairman Lei Jun and Alibaba Group chairman Jack Ma Yun.



Liu is scheduled to travel to Hong Kong in November for a luxury forum, according to a company representative.

On the night of August 31, Liu was brought in at 11:32pm and released the next day at 4:05pm, according to records of the sheriff’s office. He was in the US to attend the residency component of a business-education programme conducted by the University of Minnesota.



Police have not outlined specific accusations against Liu, according to Joseph Friedberg, whom JD confirmed as representing the billionaire. Friedberg reportedly said his team was now awaiting details from the authorities before deciding on the next steps, and that he did not think there will be charges brought against Liu.

Investors will get to measure the impact of Liu’s arrest, with trading of JD’s American depository receipts to resume Tuesday after the Labour Day long weekend.

The ADRs have slumped 24 per cent this year in Nasdaq trading, cutting Liu’s estimated net worth by US$2.1 billion to US$7.3 billion, according to a wealth index calculated by Bloomberg.

JD posted a net loss in the quarter that ended in June that was about 8 times larger than analysts expected, due to increased spending.

The company faces increased competition not just from established rivals like market leader Alibaba Group, which owns the Post, but also from relative newcomers like Pinduoduo Inc., which has gained market share by selling low-priced items through a combination of group-buying and social media.