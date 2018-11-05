Tencent Holdings will require all players of its mobile and personal computer games to verify their identities against police databases from next year as part of its attempts to assuage government concern that excessive gaming is hurting the health of the country’s young.



The company last month made it mandatory for players in nine Chinese cities including Beijing to verify their age to log into its popular ﻿Honour of Kings mobile game. Under the new plan, Tencent will roll out the mandatory verification to another nine of its most popular games before introducing them for all of its games from next year.

Globally, the World Health Organisation in its disease classification manual stated that compulsively playing video games qualifies as a mental health condition.

