Meituan Dianping, operator of the world’s largest on-demand food delivery service, reported a 97.2 per cent jump in revenue in the quarter ended September 30, as losses widened because of higher operating expenses.

The Beijing-based company posted total revenue of 19.1 billion yuan (US$2.7 billion), up from 15.1 billion yuan in the same period last year, on the back of a 48.5 per cent increase in daily average number of food delivery transactions to 19.4 million.

“The company maintained strong growth in the third quarter, benefiting from its ‘Food+ Platform’ strategy,” said Wang Xing, founder and chief executive of Meituan Dianping. “We have recently upgraded our organisational structure. Centring around high-frequency food services, we aim to establish a comprehensive, multi-layered technology platform targeting both the supply and demand sides of the life services industry, and to continuously deepen and enhance the strength and effectiveness of the overall platform.”

Meituan Dianping, however, saw its losses widen last quarter to 83.3 billion yuan, compared with a 4.4 billion yuan loss a year ago, which reflects the intense competition against rival units under Alibaba Group Holding, parent company of the South China Morning Post.

Meituan Dianping and Alibaba, which runs food delivery service Ele.me and lifestyle unit Koubei, are engaged in a price subsidy war in China’s on-demand market, providing everything from food delivery to restaurant reviews and even massage services, with profitability relegated to the back seat in the short term.