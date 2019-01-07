Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecoms equipment vendor, on Monday unveiled a new self-designed CPU and server series, which it says sets new standards in terms of big data capacity and distributed storage.

The new ARM-based CPU, called Kunpeng 920, uses a 7-nanometer process which significantly improves processor performance – outstripping the industry benchmark by 25 per cent – while lowering power consumption by about 30 per cent compared to competitors, according to a Huawei press release on Monday.

The Shenzhen-based company, currently embroiled in a wider trade and technology dispute between the US and China after Washington said its network equipment could be a security risk, also launched a series of new servers called TaiShan, powered by the Kunpeng 920. The servers aim to offer high performance and low power consumption, with an emphasis on handling big data tasks.

The new products are aimed at serving the needs of corporate data centres, which process big data by running algorithms to enhance business performance and generate customer insights. The new products can also be seen as supportive of China’s push to become a world leader in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), chip design, automation and next generation mobile networks.

Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” plan aims to transform China into an advanced manufacturing power by targeting 10 emerging sectors including next generation IT, robotics, clean-energy vehicles and biotechnology. While China views the blue-print as key to achieving its long-term goals, the White House has argued the state-led approach violates WTO rules and could create an unfair playing field for foreign investors.

Huawei punishes employees for using iPhone to send Happy New Year tweet

In October Huawei unveiled two AI-enabled microchips that it said would extend the application of AI to “all walks of life”. The chips, the Ascend 910 and Ascend 310, form part of the company’s push into cloud infrastructure and are aimed at supporting the company’s “all scenarios” AI strategy, Huawei’s rotating chairman Eric Xu Zhijun said during the Huawei Connect 2018 conference in Shanghai at that time.

Along with the Kirin 980 chip set released in September – which is used on the company’s mid-to-high-end smartphone handsets under its main brand and Honor sub-brand – Huawei now owns a relatively comprehensive chip set design capacity, making it less reliant on foreign suppliers such as Qualcomm, AMD and Nvidia.

Huawei founder stresses trustworthiness as top priority

“Huawei has invested patiently and intensively in computing innovation to continuously make breakthroughs. We will work with our customers and partners to build a fully connected, intelligent world,” William Xu, Huawei’s chief strategy marketing officer, said in Monday’s release.