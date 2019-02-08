Sony Corp. is buying back as much as 100 billion yen (US$910 million) of its own stock, the electronics maker’s first-ever large scale repurchase.

The shares rose in early trading in Tokyo on Friday after the company announced the buy-back, which starts Tuesday and will last through March 22.

The repurchase makes up 2.4 per cent of the stock, and comes days after Japanese telecoms and technology giant SoftBank Group Corp. announced a 600 billion yen buy-back, it’s biggest-ever. Sony has been seeking to strengthen its financial footing under Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida, who was promoted from chief financial officer last year. Last week, Sony reported weaker profits in the PlayStation business and cut its annual revenue forecast, triggering the steepest share drop in almost three and a half years.

“It seems they were perturbed by the steep stock decline,” said Masahiro Wakasugi, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. “They’re watching the stock price, cash flow is strong and they have the financial resources to carry this out. So it’s a strong message to investors.”

Before Friday’s buy-back announcement, Sony’s stock had declined 14 per cent over the week, to its lowest since October 2017. The shares rose 4.8 per cent in 2018. The Tokyo-based company last bought 6.3 billion yen worth of its own stock in 2004, related to its decision to fully merge PlayStation subsidiary Sony Computer Entertainment into the parent company.

Sony’s results underscore the struggle at big technology companies, which are seeing slowing demand for their products and services. Apple Inc. reported a decline in revenue for the first time in two years, while chip makers Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp. have warned of weaker sales as China’s economy starts to sputter and amid looming uncertainly over Brexit.

“The buy-back itself was a surprise,” said Hideki Yasuda, analyst at Ace Research Institute. “Management probably thinks Sony’s share price is undervalued.”

Meanwhile, SoftBank Group Corp. shares jumped the most in a decade on Thursday after it revealed plans to repurchase as much as 600 billion yen (US$5.5 billion) of stock, a shift in strategy for founder Masayoshi Son who has long favoured spending his capital on tech investments.

SoftBank IPO's weak debut is still a win for Masayoshi Son

Son unveiled SoftBank’s biggest-ever buy-back as he tries to close the gap between what he thinks the company is worth and its market value. It will be funded with proceeds from the 2.4 trillion yen initial public offering of the company’s telecommunications unit in December. The stock jumped 18 per cent on Thursday, the most since November of 2008.

“This latest buy-back changes the equation and puts a floor under SoftBank stock,” Atul Goyal, an analyst at Jefferies Group, wrote in a report.

Son spent much of his post-earnings presentation on Wednesday explaining that SoftBank’s holdings are worth 21 trillion yen net of debt, while the market value is 9 trillion yen.

“What is that gap all about? Isn’t that weird?” Son said at the briefing. “I personally think the share price is too low.”

SoftBank’s 600 billion yen buy-back added more than twice that amount to the value of its stock. Its market cap rose by about 1.9 trillion yen, to 11 trillion yen on Thursday.

SoftBank has had success with buy-backs in the past. In 2016, Son announced the Tokyo-based company would buy as much as 500 billion yen, which sent shares up by the limit the next day. The price doubled over the next year.