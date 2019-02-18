The 4pm bullet to Beijing stands ready to depart from platform 1 at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station. Photo: SCMP
Huawei to deploy ultra-fast 5G telecoms network coverage at Shanghai’s railway hub in world first
- Shanghai’s Hongqiao Railway Station handles more than 60 million passengers every year
- The station would be the first railway hub in the world to be equipped with 5G coverage, according to Huawei
Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, gets almost half of its more than US$100 billion in annual revenue from overseas markets. Photo: Reuters
How Huawei went from small-time trader in Shenzhen to world’s biggest telecoms equipment supplier
- Huawei made a breakthrough in Europe in 2004 with Dutch operator Telfort, which used its custom solution for upgrading to 3G
- A US-led campaign to block the Chinese company is threatening its biggest overseas market
