Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li attends the annual Baidu World Technology Conference in Beijing on November 1, 2018. Photo: AFP
Big Tech

Baidu under pressure to maintain pace of growth amid macro challenges and tough advertising market

  • Baidu beats estimates but its transformation into AI champion – along with heavy investments needed – will be tough amid slowing economy
Topic |   Baidu
SCMP

Sarah Dai  

Meng Jing  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 11:37am

TOP PICKS

Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li attends the annual Baidu World Technology Conference in Beijing on November 1, 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Members of staff work at the Baidu booth during Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS
Tech

Baidu’s reliance on advertising makes it vulnerable to China economic downturn

  • Baidu’s bread-and-butter advertising business is under siege from upstarts like Bytedance
Topic |   Baidu
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 9:20pm

TOP PICKS

Members of staff work at the Baidu booth during Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.