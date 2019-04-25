Channels

A surveillance camera is seen in front of the Huawei logo outside its factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, March 25, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Huawei fights back against claim in research paper that it is government funded and controlled

  • Huawei says there is no state-owned funds in the company
  • Comments also come after The Times reported that the CIA had told spy chiefs that Huawei has taken money from the PLA and other state entities
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 4:09pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:40pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Chinese firm Huawei Technologies is facing fresh allegations from the United States. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US intelligence accuses Huawei of being funded by Chinese state security, newspaper reports

  • Tech firm receives money from National Security Commission, People’s Liberation Army and a third branch of the state intelligence network, The Times quotes a source as saying
  • Beleaguered firm says it ‘does not comment on unsubstantiated allegations backed up by zero evidence from anonymous sources’
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:32am, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:43am, 21 Apr, 2019

