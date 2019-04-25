A surveillance camera is seen in front of the Huawei logo outside its factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, March 25, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei fights back against claim in research paper that it is government funded and controlled
- Huawei says there is no state-owned funds in the company
- Comments also come after The Times reported that the CIA had told spy chiefs that Huawei has taken money from the PLA and other state entities
Chinese firm Huawei Technologies is facing fresh allegations from the United States. Photo: AFP
US intelligence accuses Huawei of being funded by Chinese state security, newspaper reports
- Tech firm receives money from National Security Commission, People’s Liberation Army and a third branch of the state intelligence network, The Times quotes a source as saying
- Beleaguered firm says it ‘does not comment on unsubstantiated allegations backed up by zero evidence from anonymous sources’
