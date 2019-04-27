A man walks past an iPhone X advertisement in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Huawei’s position as 5G chip maker strengthened after Apple settles dispute with Qualcomm
- The global market for 5G chipsets in smartphones is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 75 per cent between 2019 and 2024
An Intel sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Intel gives up on failed quest to break into mobile market as Qualcomm and Apple settle dispute
- Intel says it will exit the 5G smartphone business and complete an assessment of the opportunities for existing chips in PCs
