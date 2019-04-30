Channels

Sogou, operator of China’s second largest online search engine, initially showed its technology for an artificial intelligence-based news anchor in a collaboration with the state-owned Xinhua News Agency last year. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Big Tech

China’s latest tech export: an Arabic-speaking, AI-powered news anchor from Sogou

  • Deal marks first time Sogou’s AI news anchor technology is being adopted by an international media organisation
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 7:00am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 30 Apr, 2019

Xi Jinping sought to allay doubts about the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping tries to stem rising chorus of doubts over Belt and Road Initiative

  • Speech to Belt and Road Forum strikes more measured tone compared with two years previously and seeks to address range of criticisms over project
  • Chinese leader’s pledges include moves to improve transparency, avoid the risk of a debt trap and open up the country’s economy
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
SCMP

Shi Jiangtao  

Wendy Wu  

Sarah Zheng  

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 10:00pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:35am, 27 Apr, 2019

