Sogou, operator of China’s second largest online search engine, initially showed its technology for an artificial intelligence-based news anchor in a collaboration with the state-owned Xinhua News Agency last year. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China’s latest tech export: an Arabic-speaking, AI-powered news anchor from Sogou
- Deal marks first time Sogou’s AI news anchor technology is being adopted by an international media organisation
Topic | Artificial intelligence
Xi Jinping sought to allay doubts about the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping tries to stem rising chorus of doubts over Belt and Road Initiative
- Speech to Belt and Road Forum strikes more measured tone compared with two years previously and seeks to address range of criticisms over project
- Chinese leader’s pledges include moves to improve transparency, avoid the risk of a debt trap and open up the country’s economy
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
