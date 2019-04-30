Channels

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun attends a launch ceremony of the new flagship phone Xiaomi Mi 9 in Beijing on February 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Smartphone maker Xiaomi sets up technical committee to build an engineering culture as it pushes into artificial intelligence

  • Xiaomi is seeking to capitalise on coming era of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things
  • Founder Lei Jun wants to encourage an engineering culture in the company
Topic |   Xiaomi
Yingzhi Yang

Yingzhi Yang  

Published: 12:23pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:36pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Lei Jun, the chairman and chief executive officer of Xiaomi Corp, speaks during a product launch for the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in Beijing on January 10, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Big Tech

Xiaomi founder Lei Jun earned almost as much as the company last year but pledged to donate it to charity

  • Xiaomi’s annual adjusted net profit for 2018 was 8.6 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion)
Topic |   Xiaomi
Yingzhi Yang

Yingzhi Yang  

Published: 1:10pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:14am, 11 Apr, 2019

