Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun attends a launch ceremony of the new flagship phone Xiaomi Mi 9 in Beijing on February 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Smartphone maker Xiaomi sets up technical committee to build an engineering culture as it pushes into artificial intelligence
- Xiaomi is seeking to capitalise on coming era of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things
- Founder Lei Jun wants to encourage an engineering culture in the company
Topic | Xiaomi
Lei Jun, the chairman and chief executive officer of Xiaomi Corp, speaks during a product launch for the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in Beijing on January 10, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Xiaomi founder Lei Jun earned almost as much as the company last year but pledged to donate it to charity
- Xiaomi’s annual adjusted net profit for 2018 was 8.6 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion)
