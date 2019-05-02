With peak data rates up to 20 times faster than 4G, 5G will serve as “the connective tissue” for the internet of things, autonomous cars, smart cities and new mobile applications. Photo: Shutterstock
How 5G will unlock the industrial internet, driving another dimension of mobile connectivity
- The stakes are high for industries around the world, as global spending on IoT is forecast to exceed US$1 trillion in 2022
Experts argue that 5G wireless technology will change the way we live forever, powering a new data-driven industrial revolution. Illustration: Marcelo Duhalde
With the power to change the world, here’s why the US and China are fighting over our 5G future
- Some experts argue 5G will change the way we live forever, powering a new data-driven industrial revolution
- China realises that the advent of 5G is its chance to get out in front for the first time in the development of wireless communications technology
