Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft rolls out new cloud services for AI and blockchain, partnering with JP Morgan
- Microsoft is also releasing tools to let users make AI models without having to write the underlying code
