Masayoshi Son, the chairman and chief executive of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, plans to raise US$100 billion every two to three years to create Vision Fund successors. Photo: Reuters
SoftBank eyes Vision Fund IPO as investees Uber, WeWork prepare for public listings
- If pursued, an IPO would give investors in the fund a way to cash out part or all of their stakes
Topic | Softbank
Masayoshi Son, the chairman and chief executive of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, plans to raise US$100 billion every two to three years to create Vision Fund successors. Photo: Reuters