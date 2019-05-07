Oracle’s job cuts come at a sensitive time in US-China trade relations after US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will increase punitive tariffs on Chinese products. Photo: AFP
US tech major Oracle said to begin mass lay-offs in China as part of global move to cloud services
- The job cuts come at a sensitive time in US-China trade relations after the US says it will increase punitive tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese products
Topic | China technology
Oracle’s job cuts come at a sensitive time in US-China trade relations after US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will increase punitive tariffs on Chinese products. Photo: AFP